Letter to the editor: 4 For the Kids women are trying to make real and positive change

One thing that has become very apparent this past year and a half is the dire need for change in our local school board. If you’ve been paying attention, which it seems so many have been lately, you may have noticed the inconsistencies in what the current school board says vs. what it does. The board says transparency is one of its highest priorities, but its actions say otherwise. How can there be transparency when school board meetings were held via zoom during the pandemic instead of in person? How can there be transparency when parents aren’t allowed in school buildings? I know the board says it’s for our children’s safety, but if parents can gather at parks and concerts, why are we not allowed to be inside the buildings and engaged in our kids’ education? And the lack of transparency around what is being taught in the classrooms speaks for itself.

The board has gone to great lengths to hide the equity and justice curriculum it claims is not critical race theory, and board members have their spouses chastise parents who post concerns on Facebook, shaming them because they don’t want their sixth graders to learn about self-pleasure in school. The board says it will focus on “every kid, every day.” But it turns its back on kids who can’t wear masks to school due to medical exemptions, stating those children can do virtual school, which has proven to be a far cry from a real education. They are leaving children behind under the guise of public safety, and they feel no remorse.

We have a very real chance to save our children’s futures if we can come together as a community and support the 4 For the Kids women, who are trying to make real and positive change.