Letter to the editor: A bunch of opportunistic, screaming folks are not insurgents
Keystone
I know only two insurgents: one, Casimir Pulaski who saved George Washington’s life, and second, Thaddeus Kosciuszko, who built our cavalry and later slaughter Indians. They both were Polish insurgents who killed and robbed Russians and Germans, were captured and eventually released and came to America.
I do not appreciate calling a bunch of opportunistic, screaming folks demanding freedom of speech and emphasizing unhappiness, insurgents. You have to earn the status of being insurgent and not just cause pretext for the government to waist millions of dollars.
