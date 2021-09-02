Letter to the editor: A congressman should be more than the president’s yes man

One of the greatest humanitarian crises of our time is unfolding in Afghanistan as a direct result of President Joe Biden’s horrible mismanagement. Not only are lives at stake (and in fact being lost) but millions of dollars worth of weapons, munitions, vehicles and aircraft have been handed over to the Taliban terrorist group with no strings attached. An even greater danger is the amount of military intelligence left behind.

Our Congressman Joe Neguse continues to rubber-stamp this administration’s disgraceful policy without regard for the consequences. We expect more from a United States congressman than simply being the president’s yes man.