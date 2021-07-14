Letter to the editor: A few questions for those who support the GOP

Letter writer Gary Meyers contends that his experience in economics means the right is the best for America. First, I respond to his saying that Democrats favor defunding the police: Nowhere is it found as a stated party policy.

Now, expound on these GOP policies:

Why does a party discriminate against LGBTQ by passing cruel legislation?

Why does a party pass election-related laws that work against the poor, Blacks and Latinos?

Why does a party have representatives and senators who signed up to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Why does a party object to a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection?

Why does a sizable segment of the party still contend the election was stolen?

Why does a party think it’s OK to make educators drop studies that discuss the way we treated Blacks throughout our history.

Why does a party make it a policy to dismiss any rational talk about global warming?

In a related question, why does a party refuse to to discuss what happens as we run short of fossil fuels?

So Meyers, this is why I favor positions on the left.