Letter to the editor: A few questions for those who support the GOP
Ted Woodson
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Letter writer Gary Meyers contends that his experience in economics means the right is the best for America. First, I respond to his saying that Democrats favor defunding the police: Nowhere is it found as a stated party policy.
Now, expound on these GOP policies:
- Why does a party discriminate against LGBTQ by passing cruel legislation?
- Why does a party pass election-related laws that work against the poor, Blacks and Latinos?
- Why does a party have representatives and senators who signed up to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election?
- Why does a party object to a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection?
- Why does a sizable segment of the party still contend the election was stolen?
- Why does a party think it’s OK to make educators drop studies that discuss the way we treated Blacks throughout our history.
- Why does a party make it a policy to dismiss any rational talk about global warming?
- In a related question, why does a party refuse to to discuss what happens as we run short of fossil fuels?
So Meyers, this is why I favor positions on the left.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Letters to the Editor