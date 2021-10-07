Letter to the editor: A few thoughts about anti-vaccine letters to the editor
Ted Woodson
Letter writer Rachel Steinmetz and her multiple letters defending her anti-vaccine stances call for some comments:
- She calls pro-vacciners “regressive.” I believe — by overwhelming evidence — that it is the “antis” who are regressive. Those states that are anti-mask and anti-vaccine have overwhelming death rates from COVID-19.
- She calls for the pro-vacciners to follow the science. But the book she touts (“Dissolving Illusions”) has been largely discounted by respected science authorities as badly researched, badly interpreted research and outright untruths.
- The use of “common good“ is not always negative.
- She is holding out for herd immunity. That won’t happen until a majority is vaccinated.
- Steinmetz, what about the elimination of small pox, measles and polio by universal immunizations?
Finally, does your fervent defense of what you call “bodily autonomy” also include those women who wish to make their own private decisions regarding reproductive choices?
Just asking.
