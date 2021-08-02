Letter to the editor: A+ for Konnerth’s big government column
Sam Sherstad
Frisco
Frisco
It is refreshing to read Mr. Ted Konnerth’s analysis of the role of government covering where we are now and where we need to be in our future. His is a message well written and well received.
Thank you for your insightful and timely piece of helpful journalism.
