Letter to the editor: A letter to the governor of the state of Texas

In light of recent legislation in Texas (SB 8 , SB 1 and HB 3979 ), my wife and I will respond as follows:

We will no longer travel to events held in Texas such as the American Contract Bridge League national tournament in Austin on Nov. 25.

We will no longer leisure travel to the state of Texas.

We will no longer sail on any cruise line leaving from a Texas port or one returning to a Texas port.

We will not fly on Southwest or American airlines. We have one flight already booked on Southwest that we can’t cancel. That will be the last one.

We will fly our granddaughters, who live in Katy, Texas, to see us in Colorado on non-Texas-based airlines.

We won’t buy products that we can identify as “manufactured in Texas.” You’ve got us on petroleum, as it’s mostly impossible to determine its origin when standing at the pump. This will include our next new car purchase.

We recently purchased shares in Chevron based in California in lieu of Exxon based in Irving, Texas. We will continue stock purchases avoiding Texas-headquartered companies in lieu of a comparable competitor based elsewhere.

We will divest of any corporate stock we currently hold that is headquartered in Texas.

We will encourage our friends to adopt a similar response.

As a sovereign state, Texas may do as it wishes. As Americans, this will be our way of protesting punitive actions. We can’t protest at the ballot box, which could be prohibited by a future Texas legislature anyway. We will make our concerns felt economically. If enough Americans adopt a similar policy, perhaps it will get your attention.