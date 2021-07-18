Letter to the editor: A positive spin on dock island

We just want to add a positive spin on the very negative article on the Frisco Bay Marina. We have a sailboat at a slip in dock island. Yes, we would have preferred that the dock be attached to shore, but I believe the staff made a reasonable decision this spring based on the Denver Water Board’s declaration that water levels would remain low this summer. That turns out to be false! And there are a lot of hassles with the ongoing construction, but hopefully those will lead to a better facility in the years to come.

From our experience, Tom Hogeman, Jenn Shimp and the staff operating the shuttle boats out to dock island this summer have all been very helpful, friendly and sympathetic. The shuttle rides offer a little time to enjoy chatting with the staff and other boat owners, which we find enjoyable. We’ve never waited more than 5-10 minutes for a shuttle. And the convenience of being able to ride a bike out to the shuttle dock, 5 minutes from our house, and avoid the trip over to the Dillon Marina where the boat was kept from 1976-2015 is worth a lot to us. Thank you, Frisco!