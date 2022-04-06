Letter to the Editor: A proposed agenda for new Dillon Town Council members

OK, we are entering mud season, and we in Dillon now have some new members on our town council. Although some have expressed the will to tackle the dismal core of the town, there isn’t much anyone can do to beautify this area as long as the present owners refuse to either participate in upgrading or selling their properties. Newly elected members’ promises and intentions notwithstanding, there won’t be and can’t be much change where those who control that change aren’t invested in it. So, turning east, perhaps the council can do something about reclaiming the City Park.

Having been destroyed by the Ice Castle enterprise, the park got to mud season long ago. Knowing but not understanding the plans for which the town council spent thousands and thousands of dollars, I propose that either the grounds be planted with myriad wild flowers to benefit both people and bees or be offered to the residents to plant vegetables to offset inflation at the supermarket. Promises to reacclimate this area have been years overdue. It is long past time to get this done.

What I hope the council won’t do is approve any more very-much-too-tall condo buildings that block our vistas and force greater population and traffic density. May all the businesses you invite discover Dillon as the bucolic, laid back town that it is and integrate with our ambiance and spirit.

Some time ago, I heard a proposal to bring Wi-Fi to the entire town. Has this been accomplished? If so, then let’s make this known. If not, let’s get this done.

Last, whatever this council may tackle, I hope that it will take an intensive look at the state of our roads and do something to repair them. This, to my mind, is the worthiest target.