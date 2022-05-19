Letter to the Editor: A shift is taking place on Earth
Silverthorne
Russian and American physicists claim a shift is occurring. Our galaxy, solar system, and Earth have entered a “cloud” of higher consciousness.
The Light Force is defeating darkness. Of course those in darkness will revolt, grab their AK-14s, travel 200 miles to shoot peaceful unarmed humans.
A couple of years ago I awakened to find myself wracked in great pain. Every bone, muscle, ligament, and tendon hurt.
“Hey!” I cried out, “what’s going on?”
“We want you to know how it feels to be in darkness with no Light or Love.”
And my pains disappeared.
I would not wish that on anyone, even those evil self-centered like Putin. But that is apparently how life will end for them.
So last night I asked my Guides where Russian President Vladimir Putin was on David Hawkins’ Map or Scale of Consciousness (1 to 1,000).
“Ten,” came the answer. That is really low.
Then I was told Putin’s light or love quotient was eight, then six, two, and zero. He was in total darkness!
“Is this true?” I asked.
Yes, Putin is the first to be killed by the “new” Black Death, the Guide said.
I guess his body will turn black from lack of light.
If this be true, the shift is taking place.
