Letter to the Editor: A shift is taking place on Earth

Russian and American physicists claim a shift is occurring. Our galaxy, solar system, and Earth have entered a “cloud” of higher consciousness.

The Light Force is defeating darkness. Of course those in darkness will revolt, grab their AK-14s, travel 200 miles to shoot peaceful unarmed humans.

A couple of years ago I awakened to find myself wracked in great pain. Every bone, muscle, ligament, and tendon hurt.

“Hey!” I cried out, “what’s going on?”

“We want you to know how it feels to be in darkness with no Light or Love.”

And my pains disappeared.

I would not wish that on anyone, even those evil self-centered like Putin. But that is apparently how life will end for them.

So last night I asked my Guides where Russian President Vladimir Putin was on David Hawkins’ Map or Scale of Consciousness (1 to 1,000).

“Ten,” came the answer. That is really low.

Then I was told Putin’s light or love quotient was eight, then six, two, and zero. He was in total darkness!

“Is this true?” I asked.

Yes, Putin is the first to be killed by the “new” Black Death, the Guide said.

I guess his body will turn black from lack of light.

If this be true, the shift is taking place.