Letter to the editor: A simple Google search explains why medical professionals wear masks

To letter writer Kari Kronborg: If a mask makes you feel better, by all means, enjoy wearing one for as long as you desire: It’s your personal choice. You questioned, “If masks don’t work, then why do medical professionals wear them?” A simple Google search can provide this answer straight from an experienced doctor.

Dr. Jim Meehan, a surgeon who has performed over 10,000 surgeries wearing a mask, wrote an op-ed in January 2021 when he explained the difference between surgeons wearing masks and the general public wearing masks for COVID-19. To save you research time, here are a few excerpts:

“The premise that surgeons wearing masks serves as evidence that ‘masks must work to prevent viral transmission’ is a logical fallacy that I would classify as an argument of false equivalence, or comparing ‘apples to oranges.’

“Although surgeons do wear masks to prevent their respiratory droplets from contaminating the surgical field and the exposed internal tissues of our surgical patients, that is about as far as the analogy extends. Obviously, surgeons cannot ‘socially distance’ from their surgical patients (unless we use robotic surgical devices, in which case, I would definitely not wear a mask).”

“If a surgeon were sick, especially with a viral infection, they would not perform surgery as they know the virus would not be stopped by their surgical mask.”

If you can’t help but believe and trust the weak retrospective observational studies and confused public health authorities lying to you about the benefits and completely ignoring the risks of medical masks, then you should at least reject the illogical anti-science recommendation to block only two of the three ports of entry for viral diseases. Masks only cover the mouth and nose. They do not protect the eyes.