Letter to the editor: A thank you from Red, White & Blue

The Red, White & Blue Fire District held our annual Fire Prevention Week open house on Wednesday, Oct. 6. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” helps people learn the different reasons for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to sound and to know how to effectively address them. Giving people the tools to properly respond to the sound of an alarm – whether it’s a fire, hidden gas or a low battery – can make the difference between life and death.

Our open house was very different this year. We adapted the event to accommodate COVID-19, and it was our first ever drive-thru event. We recorded 275 people along with 13 canine friends. We gave out 170 tote bags with snacks and information. This was a huge undertaking, and we could not have done it without our numerous community partners. You know who you are!

Our annual open house allows our residents to visit us in a fun and educational environment. We truly appreciate the support from our partners who help us promote fire and life safety.