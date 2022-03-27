Letter to the editor: A vote for Todd Rankin is a vote for Breckenridge

I’ve known Todd Rankin for a decade now and have watched him become more and more involved in giving back to his community. Rankin doesn’t just talk a good game, but rather rolls up his sleeves and gets involved. His homegrown Skatesgiving event continues to expand and raise funds to support kids’ hockey with over $100,000 donated to Summit Youth Hockey in the past three years.

Rankin has chaired the Breckenridge Events Committee, been a longtime member of Summit County’s Open Space Advisory Commission and has built a successful real estate business that employs 19 people in Summit County. His community involvement leaves him well positioned to understand local issues and drive solutions that will benefit us all.

Rankin is a good listener and has a unique ability to understand all sides of complex issues. His grasp of Breckenridge’s tourism economic brand and the needs of locals will result in balanced solutions to the challenges we face.

Please vote for Rankin for Breckenridge Town Council!