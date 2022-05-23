Letter to the Editor: Abortion should be legal for women in America

William Browning, I stand with Susan Knopf. I disagree with your position on the highly contentious issue of abortion, but I respect your right to hold that opinion.

You are a retired doctor. As such, I have some questions for you. During your years of practice did you:

ever treat a woman whose pregnancy resulted from rape or incest?

ever treat a teenage girl whose condition came from the above incidents or, additionally, from another teen?

ever treat a woman whose health would be adversely affected by childbirth?

ever treat a patient with children and no husband whose pregnancy is unplanned and lives in poverty?

Also, if abortion is outlawed nationally or even in a majority of states, would abortions just disappear? You know the answer is no.

Women living in blue states would be okay, but women living in in restricted states would have to put up with pre-Roe v. Wade conditions. As a doctor you must know how dangerous this would be as women would be treated in dingy, unsanitary conditions with heavy risks for both mother and baby.

Finally, why do pro-life adherents care about babies only up to the time of birth? After that the children are totally ignored and the GOP does nothing.

They hate the idea of subsidized child care. They hate food stamps. They hate free school lunches.

And they totally approve of government standing between a woman and her doctor.