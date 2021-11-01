Letter to the editor: Academic excellence and common sense missing from school board

Summit Daily News reported that a new agreement has been signed with administrators at Summit School District. The core values listed are equity, collaboration, curiosity and innovation. I think they may have forgotten one: perhaps academic excellence?

When the Summit School District Board of Education interviewed superintendents in June, not one question was asked about academics. It’s clear they do not prioritize academics but have come up with a new term, the “whole child,” which seems to mean many things, but academics is apparently not one of them.

Curiosity is great, but it doesn’t get you far unless you are academically excellent.

I would add in academic excellence and common sense, which seem to be missing from this board. Vote for candidates who have all made academic excellence their No. 1 priority: Danielle Surette, Kim Langley, Pat Moser and Manuela Michaels — the 4 For the Kids candidates.