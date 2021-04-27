Letter to the editor: Additional safety concerns remain with proposed gravel mine

I am seriously concerned about a primary historical, agricultural and recreational mixed-use area for this style of industrial use for the benefit of further populating Summit County.

There are some primary concerns with health and safety issues not voiced: large truck traffic is a major concern on Colorado Highway 9 from Ute Pass to Silverthorne impacting various wildlife migration patters; destruction from overuse of a major access highway for lower Blue, Steamboat and Kremmling; and putting major risks to the ever increasing volume and frequency of road bicycle users on a route that we as a county promote as a safe roadway. Someone will be certainly injured and very likely killed unless main roadway modifications are not only addressed but acted upon prior to permit approval.

The other concern is long-term colloidal and runoff sedimentation to the headwaters of Green Mountain Reservoir. What are the site modifications and industrial wastewater treatment plant proposals to address this and what proposals have been presented to the Bureau of Reclamation for frequency of dredging due to the impact of the mining process? Please make the public and the permit application board aware of these issues and the proposed solutions.