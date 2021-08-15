Letter to the editor: Address climate change to ensure clean air for Coloradans

This letter is in response to the Summit Daily News article, “Rain later this week may bring relief from wildfire smoke.”

Though we’ve been fortunate to receive more rain than usual this summer, it’s clear that we can’t depend on local precipitation to mitigate wildfire smoke in the long term. As a lifelong Colorado resident and avid mountain biker, I’ve seen the occasional smoky summer day turn to weeks and months of smoke, forcing me to decide between my physical health and being able to enjoy my summer riding Summit’s great trails.

While wildfire is a natural part of Western ecology, the science is clear that climate change is responsible for increasing drought conditions all throughout the Western United States and creating fuel for wildfires. We need widespread policies that address this climate issue.

Fortunately, the infrastructure legislation currently being debated in Congress represents an opportunity to invest in policies that can drive such change. Making our electric grid more resilient by investing in renewable energy technologies, incentivizing the purchase of electric vehicles by offering tax rebates and building charging stations, ending fossil fuel subsidies and ensuring workers in the fossil fuel sector have secure jobs in an economy powered by renewables will be our best bet to address our ongoing wildfire problem as well as climate change as a whole.

Sen. Bennet, Sen. Hickenlooper and Rep. Neguse, we need you to support these policies in the coming months to ensure a safe future with clean air for all Coloradans.