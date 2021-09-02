Letter to the editor: Afghanistan aside, problems at home deserve attention

As they should, the press and political pundits are all focused on the tactical failures in Afghanistan. While this issue is now acknowledged around the world, there are pressing problems at home that should not be ignored.

These five seem to be the most critical in a long list:

No viable immigration policy. While illegal border crossings are at a 21-year high with the expulsion rate dropping to only 47%, it appears the migrants know to claim asylum. They’re given a court date and then set free, eligible for free health care and numerous other taxpayer handouts.

Restrictions on American oil production while encouraging OPEC to produce more. No wonder gas prices have ballooned to $4 to $5-plus. This has zero impact on climate change in the near term.

The promotion of massive social programs that, by their very structure, will never end. This multitrillion-dollar debt cannot be recovered, no matter how much taxes are increased.

Regarding taxes, the Republican corporate tax cut brought the U.S. rate from the highest in the world to somewhere in the midrange. This finally boosted American manufacturing, allowed for $1.6 trillion to be repatriated from overseas and boosted wages and employment to record levels. The reinstatement of these taxes will force money and manufacturing overseas again.

Inflation is now projected at over 5% for the fourth quarter. This is the hidden tax everyone pays, hurting our poorest citizens most. Massive spending is the likely cause and more proposed spending will logically only add to this problem.

Coloradans have often thought and acted independently, regardless of party affiliation, so please encourage your congressmen to use their advertised moderation and backbone to oppose these measures.