Letter to the editor: All fires in our area have been started at the shooting range

Written in response to letter writer Al Concordia:

Speaking of not being informed, there are no homes near the shooting range?Antlers townhomes are less than a half-mile from the range. A fire could reach them within five minutes. Additionally, there is an electric substation 250 feet away. Yep, 250 feet. And justifying the toxic lead at the site by saying there is also toxic seepage from batteries is supposed to make us feel better?

If you live in Silverthorne, you are not being affected by the gun range. You don’t hear it, the fires will probably not jump Interstate 70, this is not your problem. I have watched three fires and hoped the wind would not come our way. I have never seen a fire in our area other than those three caused by bullets at the range.

I am informed.