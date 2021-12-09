Letter to the editor: All stakeholders should be involved in short-term rental discussion

Peak 7 appears to have a large, vocal group who is fighting tooth and nail to have Peak 7 classified as a resort zone. As many have financial skin in the game, I understand why.

The 100-foot minimum distance between neighboring improvements would definitely disqualify some properties from being able to obtain a conditional-use permit as required for a neighborhood zone Type 3 license. And there appears to be no apparent way to obtain an exception. I would argue that there are times when 2,000 feet away is still too intrusive, as evidenced by one short-term rental blaring music that could be heard down in town at 11:30 p.m. one night. Likewise, voices 50 feet away can be just as quiet, depending on mitigating factors.

Other folks, believing government should stay out of people’s business, have been convinced that the resort zone, with unlimited short-term rentals, is the proper classification for Peak 7. That is very short-sighted! I, too, believe in limited government and that people should be free to use their properties as they wish, but not to the detriment of their neighbors!

At the point the Summit Board of County Commissioners considered Peak 7 a resort zone, all Peak 7 owners should have been contacted and considered stakeholders, not left for collateral damage. I respectfully request that the board postpone the second reading of these amendments, extend the moratorium and bring all stakeholders into the discussion, as I feel a few minor changes can make these amendments more palatable for everyone.

Rome wasn’t built in a day; Summit County’s decadelong short-term rental problem doesn’t need to be solved today. We can wait a little longer.