Letter to the editor: Allow ‘Silicon Mountain’ to grow with Open App Markets Act

As a strong supporter of small businesses and local entrepreneurs, it’s been thrilling to see Colorado become one of the premier destinations for technology companies and innovation over the years. As we like to call it, “Silicon Mountain” is home to several tech companies ranging from Fortune 500s to startups. These companies help power our local economy and attract people to move to our diverse and welcoming state.

Unfortunately, these innovators often experience monopolistic practices from large tech companies, which stifle their creations and harm competition. For instance, when you buy an app on your phone, companies like Apple charge up to a 30% fee from app developers every time a customer downloads their app on the App Store. Gatekeepers like Apple and Google also have complete control over which app is allowed on their app stores, making it difficult for smaller tech companies to compete in a rigged system. But there’s a way to help these developers, called the Open App Markets Act.

Colorado’s 4th Congressional District Rep. Ken Buck recently introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Open App Markets Act with Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and David Cicilline, D-R.I. This bill would spur developers’ innovation in the app economy and strengthen consumer choice by allowing people to decide what app store they prefer to install on their devices. The Open App Markets Act would also level the playing field for developers in our growing Silicon Mountain. Now is the time to hold companies like Apple accountable for the anti-competitive practices that harm our state’s local app developers.

I would urge my congressman, Rep. Joe Neguse, to support this bill to protect developers in Colorado and spark more innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities in our state and across the country.