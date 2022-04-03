Letter to the editor: Ally Doolin is a good person and will represent Breckenridge well

I met Ally on the chairlift at Breckenridge. I was on the mountain solo to clear my mind as I was going through the end of a long-term relationship. Ally manifested at a time in my life when I needed support and friendship.

Ally has always provided me with sage advice. Despite being only 39, she has a lot of life experience and wisdom.

Recently, I was in a dispute with my landlord, and like most renters in Breckenridge, I felt stuck. Ally was a landlord previously and she suspected my landlord’s actions were illegal. When I thought I had no other options, Ally helped me research legal advice and find an attorney. Instead of finding myself taken advantage of, I recuperated $1,200 in over paid rent and my entire $2,000 security deposit. This money was crucial in making a security deposit on my new apartment.

Besides helping me find legal representation, Ally also kept her eyes peeled for an often-coveted and hard-to-find apartment — a pet-friendly one. Ally is one of the administrators of a Facebook group for housing in Summit County. She knows the challenges of renting in our community: she also rents. Ally was constantly sending me advertisements for available apartments and finally, after weeks of searching, one of the apartments worked out. I was so thankful to have a supportive and caring friend throughout my housing search.

On Tuesday, April 5, please join me in voting for Ally “For The People” Doolin for Breckenridge Town Council. Ally was my ally in a time of need, and she will be your ally too, serving our community on Breckenridge Town Council.