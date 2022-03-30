Letter to the editor: Ally Doolin is honest, dedicated, hardworking and compassionate

I met Ally Doolin in Breckenridge in 2021, and I immediately was drawn to her positive attitude and intelligence. We very quickly became friends, and she also helped me meet many other like-minded individuals in Summit County.

She is active in helping with social causes that she is passionate about, so much so that she has pledged to donate 100% of her salary as a member of Breckenridge Town Council to local charities.

Doolin is also a very caring, nurturing and supportive person. An example of this is how she organized a large group of us to help sponsor a family during the most recent holiday season.

Doolin personally helped me through some tough times and also took care of me after knee surgery for a few days when I was having serious mobility problems. After surgery, she picked me up from the hospital, making sure we had all of the information we needed, and set my apartment up for home recovery.

Overall, she is an honest, dedicated hard worker with a great deal of compassion for people in her community and a focus for making our lives better. Please join me in voting for Ally “For the People” Doolin for Breckenridge Town Council on Tuesday, April 5.