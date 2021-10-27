Letter to the editor: Alternative facts are taught at home, not in school

The science of education depends on truth. Parents are the biggest driver of their child’s success or failure in school. When fact-based reality is questioned at home, how can the local school system compete?

What happens when parents push myths and conspiracies down to their children? Parents who do such things prove that education, at the very least in their generation, didn’t work. Take the reality of fossil-fuel driven climate change. It is a fact, a truth, a reality. Have parents forgotten fourth grade science class on the greenhouse effect? Or have they been propagandized by multibillion-dollar disinformation campaigns? What about the truth of vaccines? Slavery in American history? Election results?

Alternative facts are not taught in public schools, just at home.