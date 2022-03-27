Letter to the editor: America’s refusal to engage presents more dangerous circumstances

Amid our local squabbles over this and that, perhaps for a few moments we should take a wider perspective and look at what is happening on a more universal scale. The conflicts that are raging demonstrate some truths to which we all ought to be paying attention.

Some years ago, I warned about the Obama administration allowing Russia to set up shop in Syria. Now those chickens have come home to roost in devastating ways. Russia gained a foothold in the Middle East. It has benefited by selling arms to countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Anyone with any understanding of arms sales gets the fact that the seller with the spare parts has great control of the buyer. That may account for the fact that two Arab countries, which are now clients of Russian arms sales, have refused to condemn Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Add to this that the Russians used Syria to test and perfect the very same tactics they are now using against Ukraine.

American weakness and refusal to engage at the initial stages of what is against our interests later presents us with much more egregious and dangerous circumstances. American power left in its quiver leaves our enemies perceiving us as weak and frightened. Unless we are willing to demonstrate our resolve, we are what we are perceived to be.