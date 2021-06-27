Letter to the editor: An alternative to McGahey’s free-enterprise housing solution

Looks like Breckenridge is facing one of the major issues concerning capitalism all within its own city limits: What to do with the lower class that the town depends on for its prosperity? This ragtag bunch of rapscallions are the main reason us tourists are able to be served food or be transported from a distant parking lot. Kim McGahey proposed a plan to bus the workers in every day. I won’t get into the history of problems with busing poor people in this country, but I will dive into a few related to this particular situation.

Being a Park County resident, I am somewhat familiar with Fairplay. Fairplay was one of the towns mentioned to be the lucky recipient of Breck’s working class. This sounds more like the plot of a South Park episode than a free-market solution. For starters, I’m not sure the blue route bus is suited for daily trips over Hoosier Pass. It sure would be a shame to not have any lift operators on a 2-foot powder day. The locals and cops of Fairplay may have irreconcilable differences in philosophies from the workers. This could lead to prison overcrowding and lost work days. I think the bus ride would become dystopian pretty quick, too.

The actual solution is for the town to partner with Vail Resorts to build dorm-style housing, kind of like the Olympics. The college dropouts would quickly assimilate. And then the resort could bus in people from Denver who would pay to be bused. Maybe that would free up some land from the distant parking lots for the buildings — an actual green solution. A dispensary with company discounts and a bucket full of condoms in the lobby should suffice in lieu of a 401(k).