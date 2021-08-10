Letter to the editor: An ode to my Silverthorne post office frustrations
Silverthorne
I walk in the door, stepping around paper trash
Wastebaskets vomiting junk mail,
Crunching on a carpet transfused with 20 years of snow, sand, gravel
The surface now worn from patriotic blue to the
Color of that foundational dirt beneath.
My daily trip to get my mail, out of a tiny box.
I’m held hostage by the USPS which won’t deliver mail in the mountains
Cuz we’re not “dense” enough.
Smarter people worry about COVID, infrastructure, voting rights
But I wonder how we survive a national will
Swept into a third world corner
Of my post office on Brian Avenue.
