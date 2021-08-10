Letter to the editor: An ode to my Silverthorne post office frustrations

I walk in the door, stepping around paper trash

Wastebaskets vomiting junk mail,

Crunching on a carpet transfused with 20 years of snow, sand, gravel

The surface now worn from patriotic blue to the

Color of that foundational dirt beneath.

My daily trip to get my mail, out of a tiny box.

I’m held hostage by the USPS which won’t deliver mail in the mountains

Cuz we’re not “dense” enough.

Smarter people worry about COVID, infrastructure, voting rights

But I wonder how we survive a national will

Swept into a third world corner

Of my post office on Brian Avenue.