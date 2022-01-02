Letter to the editor: An open letter to the Summit County health department

I’m writing to voice my total frustration in the recent decision by your department to implement a countywide indoor mask mandate. I just finished reading the article in the Summit Daily News where, to my dismay, your department admits there is not a single case of COVID-19 in the Summit medical center and that hospitals are not being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. What basis does this department have for implementing this type of mandate?

The article further states that “most exposures are coming from large, indoor gatherings.” Where is the data to support that?

This omicron variant has been reported to be much less severe than any of the previous variants with only a single death being reported with this variant in the entire United States as of Dec. 24 . This is an insane response by your department and does not serve the best interests of the community at large.

I will speak for myself and many others when I say that I am over this governmental overreach and nannying of our citizenry by unelected officials making decisions with no basis whatsoever in science or any other rational methodology. Please reverse this decision immediately and make the recommendation to use personal judgment in deciding whether to wear masks.