Letter to the editor: Another conservative should volunteer to write for Summit Daily

Kim McGahey and Republicans known for being pro-choice? How ludicrous. He is not pro-choice for women wanting an abortion. He is not pro-choice for people who want to go into a grocery store without fear of being slaughtered by an assault rifle. He is not pro-choice for those in Alabama who want more options on where and how to vote. He is not pro-choice for Native Americans who want control of their ancestral lands.

He might be pro-choice for Christian fundamentalists, the National Rifle Association, the energy extractive corporations, the fearful Alabama leadership, but Republicans being pro-choice? Seriously? They are pro-old-white-male choice. A far different thing!

However, one thing Republicans in Summit County do need to be pro-choice about is who is going to be their spokesperson. I know many conservative, articulate residents, and one needs to come forward for the Summit Daily as the more McGahey is seen as the conservative voice, the fewer Republicans there will be.