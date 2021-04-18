Letter to the editor: Another huge parking structure proposed for Breckenridge

Breckenridge Grand Vacations has submitted a master plan application to the town of Breckenridge to develop the North Gondola and Gold Rush lots. Included in this plan are a hotel and condos in the North Gondola Lot, condos in the South Gold Rush Lot and a large 1,040 space parking structure in the North Gold Rush Lot. The plans also include erecting a new connecting gondola on top of the parking structure to transport people over Park Avenue to and from the main gondola base. A roundabout with four pedestrian crosswalks is planned for the intersection of Park Avenue and French Street.

These crosswalks will be needed as visitors and skiers will soon discover it is much easier to walk to the main gondola base versus first taking a connecting gondola. Likewise, at the end of the day, skiers will opt to take the skiway down to Park Avenue and walk to the structure versus taking two gondola rides.

This huge increase in vehicle and pedestrian volume will bring traffic on Park Avenue to a virtual standstill at peak times during the day. It makes no sense to place a parking structure on the opposite side of Park Avenue from the gondola base. Also, with the huge parking structure already under construction south of the gondola base, another large commercial garage along Park Avenue would certainly not add to the ambiance of our town.

A preliminary hearing with the planning commission to review this application is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20. I encourage all concerned citizens to familiarize themselves with this development plan and provide their input to the Breckenridge Planning Commission and Breckenridge Town Council.