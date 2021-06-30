Letter to the editor: Another well-spoken column from Kim McGahey
Dillon
Another well-spoken column from Kim McGahey: “Put God back in the lineup this July Fourth.”
Despite his vocal detractors, many in our county support many of his thoughtful opinions. Pity that those bent on silencing the words of those with whom they do not agree get the most press.
Only after our liberties are taken, our identity erased and our history rewritten will many look around and ask what happened.
