Letter to the editor: Another writer’s letter was erroneously attributed to me

This letter is a rebuttal to one by Max Miller that was erroneously attributed to me.

Virus: COVID-19 is transmitted by vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states this fact. People with allergy issues to polyethylene glycol may have serious health issues if they get the shot. That question is now asked when you sign up for a booster.

Military weapon: An AR-15 is not a military-grade firearm. AR stands for ArmaLite, which is the manufacturer. Statistics show gun crime is overwhelmingly committed with illegal guns. Read anything by Heather MacDonald at Manhattan Institute for details. Focusing on disarming criminals is a good first step.

Abortion: Texas’ abortion bill does not stop abortion. It simply adds a timeline, much like the EU does. Prior to heartbeat, a woman can do anything she wants. This actually allows each state to debate and vote on the topic. That is how laws are supposed to be enacted: by voting.

Environment: The U.S. cut CO2 emissions without being part of the Paris climate accord. China and India should be the focus for carbon issues, and to date, they are doing nothing.

Plastic: The horrific ocean plastic pollution can be traced to several rivers in Asia and Africa. Maybe take this up with the U.N. The U.S. has some of the strictest environmental laws on the planet.

Debt: Yes, this is a serious issue. When government can tax and spend without recourse, debt is the result. We actually agree on this. However, Miller is incorrect on the individual sum. It is much higher than $100,000 per person.

Deception on airwaves: Freedom of speech allows for public debate, and in that process, the truth surfaces. Much like I am doing here since the original letter wrongly had my name assigned.