Letter to the Editor: Anti-abortion advocates are hypocritical ‘do-gooders’
Silverthorne
Here we go folks.
Now we have to listen to months of hypocritical “do-gooders” writing letters to the editor like CJ Milmoe’s article on May 10.
Everything is someone else’s fault but not his.
He’s on his way to heaven. When he gets to the gates of heaven, he’s going to tell Saint Peter that he’s a “Pro Lifer.” I wonder what Saint Peter is going to say? Probably something like, “Really, that’s good, so what have you done to save a life?” Milmoe will then say, “I prevented bad women from aborting the life in their wombs.” I wonder if Saint Peter will ask Milmoe if he ever offered to help any of the women — you know, like the Native Americans traditionally did. If you saved a life, it was yours. You took it home and raised, fed and cared for that life. Hmm, come to think of it, I don’t know of any “Pro Lifer” that has actually stepped up to the plate and offered to take a baby.
Good luck at the gates of heaven.
