Letter to the editor: Appreciating an act of generosity
Silverthorne
I was the recipient of a great act of generosity when checking out at City Market in Dillon recently.
A gentleman behind me in the checkout line offered to pay for my grocery order. I was overwhelmed by this unusual offer of generosity. I was hesitant at first to accept this offer. After accepting his offer and checking out, I thanked him again and asked him why he was being so generous. Tears came to his eyes when he told me that I reminded him of someone that he knew. Obviously, the person that he knew was someone that meant a lot to this man.
The point of writing this letter is to:
- Thank this gentleman again for his great act of generosity
- Motivate myself to be more generous and kinder to others
- Encourage others to do the same
More generosity and kindness will make our world a better place.
