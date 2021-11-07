Letter to the editor: Appreciating an act of generosity

I was the recipient of a great act of generosity when checking out at City Market in Dillon recently.

A gentleman behind me in the checkout line offered to pay for my grocery order. I was overwhelmed by this unusual offer of generosity. I was hesitant at first to accept this offer. After accepting his offer and checking out, I thanked him again and asked him why he was being so generous. Tears came to his eyes when he told me that I reminded him of someone that he knew. Obviously, the person that he knew was someone that meant a lot to this man.

The point of writing this letter is to:

Thank this gentleman again for his great act of generosity Motivate myself to be more generous and kinder to others Encourage others to do the same

More generosity and kindness will make our world a better place.