Letter to the editor: Are our children being educated or indoctrinated?

It’s back-to-school time. Another year of learning, field trips and friends. But we should be concerned, very concerned. Are our children being educated or indoctrinated? It seems that we have more and more activist consultants and educator-indoctrinators wanting access to our children at a younger age.

Isn’t it bad enough that Hasbro and Fisher Price have retained consultants to advise on toys so 2- and 3-year-olds aren’t inspired to become white supremacists, or do we have to wait until school districts combine critical race theory with “Woke Kindergarten.”

Woke Kindergarten aims to teach children that there are no white saviors and to say “I feel safe when there are no police .” Are we really going to start a child’s education with propaganda, jealousy and envy?

It seems the liberals of this world cannot get enough of this drivel.