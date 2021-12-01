Letter to the editor: Are the right people determining the future of women’s reproductive health?
Barry Cohen
Frisco
Frisco
I find it ironic that the future of women’s reproductive health lies in the hands of two U.S. Supreme Court justices who have been accused of being sexual predators.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Letters to the Editor