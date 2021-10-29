Letter to the editor: As a former student, please vote against the ‘teachers choice’ candidates

While it is clear that a lot of lines have been drawn on the subject of who to elect onto the Summit school board, it is apparent that one has not been drawn: The opinions of the students, former or current.

I’m a former student of Summit School District, which I attended from preschool until 12th grade. I had many great and helpful teachers and some who were a lot less so. Of the teachers I’ve had, only those in the group that were less great and helpful still teach, and most of them teach here in Summit. My experiences with said teachers have left a sour taste in my mouth when it comes to schooling. There were history teachers who taught true revisionist history, civics and economics teachers who openly promoted socialism/communism and stated that — if my memory serves me correctly — the U.S. Declaration of Independence and Constitution were “abhorrent pieces of literature written by stupid, white men.” There were English teachers who couldn’t tell the difference between the subject and the action of a sentence.

I would go above and beyond on assignments, and these teachers would treat me with disdain openly in class, giving me the lowest possible grade because it did not go with the narrative of the class or went against their own agendas. These are just anecdotal things that have happened to me.

It’s sad because I know I wasn’t the only one “othered” by these teachers, and it saddens me more to think that there are students who have had to endure this continued disservice. I do not want it to continue, which is why I am promoting that you vote against the “teachers choice” candidates, for all they would do is continue enabling these teachers mistreatments of our community’s students.