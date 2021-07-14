Letter to the editor: As we discuss housing, remember tourism benefits everyone

Our community thrives on tourism revenue. From the vacation rental managers and their employees to the vendors who help maintain second homes to locals who own restaurants, shops and businesses that provide visitor activities that create memories to last a lifetime, we all benefit from tourism. And short-term rentals play a huge role in the success of our local economy.

Beyond those in hospitality, just about everyone else benefits from the tourist dollar: our transit workers, local health care providers, construction workers, government offices, grocery stores and every local business that supports us.

All these things help our community and businesses thrive, which in turn puts food on the table for local families. Yes, Summit County faces significant challenges, but trying to limit tourism and the dollars it brings into our community is not the answer.

Think of your family, friends, neighbors and your favorite local hangouts. Without tourist dollars, would their jobs still exist? Would our resorts, recreation centers and trails be maintained? And if not, what would happen?

Our community relies on tourism.

We choose to live here for similar reasons, and we arrived here much the same way as our guests: chasing the dream of mountain living and we are lucky to have it. Let’s work together rather than creating divisive language against local business owners and our friends who work hard to support tourism.

Many local businesses are joining the Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers to find real solutions to our challenges. More than just vacation rental businesses, Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers is open to people representing all industries that benefit from tourism.

We welcome you to join us today. Learn more at SAVRM.org .