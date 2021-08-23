Letter to the editor: Audience resolve through storm empowered ‘Wild Fire’ performers

We were at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts presentation of “Wild Fire” at the Dillon Amphitheater this week when an hour in, a squall line blew through. The performers’ hair was flying, the mics picked up some wind, the left side of the stage was getting wet, and I thought the show would get stopped.

To my amazement, most of the audience didn’t flee but rather hunkered down through the next 20 minutes of rain while the show went on. This wasn’t a bunch of kids gawking at their idols on stage but rather a cross section of the Summit population. It brought me local pride that the audience came prepared and respected the show and performers enough to ride it out and not flee. In some weird way, the audiences’ resolve empowered the performers even more, the rain stopped, and with a renewed sense of togetherness, we were rewarded with a heartfelt show.

This was the first show for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts since COVID-19 and the first time the theater company has gone on the road, let alone outside. If you enjoyed the show and want to see more in the Dillon Amphitheater, please send a note to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.