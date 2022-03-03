Letter to the editor: Bars and liquor stores should stop selling Russian vodka
Bernie Kirsner
Dillon
Why are local bars, restaurants and liquor store selling Russian vodka? For that matter, why are we ordering it?
Letters to the Editor