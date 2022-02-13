Letter to the editor: Be generous in your giving, but don’t rely on GoFundMe

The recent story about Victoria Oliveras being diagnosed with aplastic anemia was truly heartbreaking and my immediate response was: “I need to donate to their cause.” Let me be clear: I do not want to politicize her plight, but my enthusiasm was somewhat tempered by finding out her friends were using GoFundMe to distribute the money. Before I go any further, I would like to know any other way to donate to the cause. If so, please publish it in the paper. I would be glad to write a check and put my money where my mouth is.

My hesitation about GoFundMe is that I can no longer trust it to use my money the way I designate it. Its handling of the Freedom Convoy in Canada was shameful and totally political. It essentially confiscated about $9 million under the guise that the convoy had become an occupation. It was about to distribute the money to other causes until the outcry became deafening, and now it promises a refund. Who wants a refund? Just send the money where people specify.

The reason I feel the Freedom Convoy fiasco is political is because GoFundMe specifically promoted an appeal for the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest occupation in Seattle , which lasted weeks on end and people died there. I guess it gets to decide which cause is worthy.

As far as I am concerned, GoFundMe’s reputation is shot, and I hope people will turn to other alternatives. There now is an alternative site called GiveSendGo. Check it out for future campaigns. I resent the recent trend that others get to decide what is worthy or disinformation to protect my delicate feelings. Really, I can handle it. I use my brain and spirit to sort out the truth. That is called freedom.