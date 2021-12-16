Letter to the editor: Be sure to review proposed education standards

To all Summit County residents, particularly parents: In case you missed it, the Colorado Department of Education is seeking public comments by Jan. 1, 2022, on the proposed standards for the future of social studies and the arts from preschool through high school. When approved, these standards will determine what the teachers will be expected to teach and what the students will be expected to learn for the next several years across Colorado.

While arts education is certainly important and deserves our attention and support, it’s the proposed social studies standards that I would urge all residents, particularly parents, to read and to submit comments to the Colorado Department of Education. The proposed social studies standards include history, geography, civics, economics and personal finance literacy.

This is everyone’s opportunity to have a voice in the future of our children’s arts and social studies educations. Please take advantage of this opportunity to read the proposed standards and to submit your comments.

The proposed standards can be found at CDE.state.co.us/standardsandinstruction/casreviewgroups . Submit your comments to costandardsrevision@cde.state.co.us .