Letter to the editor: Bennet isn’t a communist; he’s a Marxist

As a former Summit County resident who still reads the Summit Daily News, I just finished reading Linda Harmon’s column endorsing Sen. Michael Bennet.

Harmon is right. Bennet isn’t a communist; he’s a Marxist.

And no, this isn’t an endorsement for Ron Hanks. I’m an independent with no loyalty to either party.

It doesn’t matter if the winner has an “R” or a “D” after his name because there’s no difference between the two.

Liberty is screwed either way.