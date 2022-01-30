Letter to the editor: Bennet isn’t a communist; he’s a Marxist
Hudson
As a former Summit County resident who still reads the Summit Daily News, I just finished reading Linda Harmon’s column endorsing Sen. Michael Bennet.
Harmon is right. Bennet isn’t a communist; he’s a Marxist.
And no, this isn’t an endorsement for Ron Hanks. I’m an independent with no loyalty to either party.
It doesn’t matter if the winner has an “R” or a “D” after his name because there’s no difference between the two.
Liberty is screwed either way.
