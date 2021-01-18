Letter to the editor: Best of luck to Breckenridge as it reevaluates tourism
Breckenridge and Denver
In Breckenridge’s recent discussion about reevaluating tourism, the central concern seems to be, “How many and which activities/celebrations does the community want and need.” Interesting indeed. To state the obvious: Any such discussion will play out using the age-old economic conundrum: “Whose ox is being gored?” Best of luck to the community’s “deciders” as they wrestle with the various oxen!
