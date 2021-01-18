 Letter to the editor: Best of luck to Breckenridge as it reevaluates tourism | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Best of luck to Breckenridge as it reevaluates tourism

David Abell
Breckenridge and Denver

 

In Breckenridge’s recent discussion about reevaluating tourism, the central concern seems to be, “How many and which activities/celebrations does the community want and need.” Interesting indeed. To state the obvious: Any such discussion will play out using the age-old economic conundrum: “Whose ox is being gored?” Best of luck to the community’s “deciders” as they wrestle with the various oxen!

 

