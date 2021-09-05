Letter to the editor: Beverage sales clash with theater’s mask policy

My wife and I have been attending performances at the Lake Dillon Theatre Company for years. They have, one and all, been wonderful. On Aug. 22, we saw the production of “8-Track.” Everyone should see it! Theater management wisely mandated proof of vaccination and the wearing of masks during the performance from every patron. During the intermission, theater management foolishly allowed people to carry their drinks back to their seats, thus giving them the excuse to remain unmasked during the entire second act.

When my wife confronted the man seated next to her about putting his mask on, he claimed he was drinking when it was evident that the drink was finished. At the conclusion of the show, more words passed between them, and he shoved her. My wife wisely kept this from me. Otherwise, the incident could have become exacerbated, which would have ended badly for him, for me and for the theater.

More than the idiot who pushed my wife, I blame theater management for foolishly allowing “the dog off the leash,” as I have seen too often in Summit County. I have already written to the theater’s management, but to date, no one has responded. I was hoping to keep the issue between them and us.

I am sorry to have to write this. I am well aware how theater companies have suffered over the past year and a half. I believe the company has every right to serve drinks. It is a way to increase badly-needed revenue. But to create a wise policy such as obligatory vaccination and masks followed by allowing people to carry drinks to their seats smacks of ignorance. Isn’t management aware of how many people despise the idea of masks and, if not masks themselves, the idea that someone is forcing them to do something?