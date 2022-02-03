Letter to the editor: Beware of emergency powers without congressional review

The massive Freedom Convoy of 10,000 to 50,000 truckers in Canada that you will not have heard of from the mainstream media (like the mandate protests worldwide) brought out an issue that scares me more than the purported COVID-19 health issues. For those who only watch CNN and the like, a near 45-mile-long convoy is moving across Canada to protest the jab mandates and the laws that insist they must always wear a mask in their own truck.

Predictably, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to them as a fringe group — they probably would be called white supremacists if it was happening in the U.S. — but it was the response from the province of Nova Scotia that caught my attention. These truck convoys are being greeted by thousands of citizens standing beside the road to cheer them on, and that is bad news for the power-hungry politicians in Canada.

Fox News reports that “the local government issued ‘a directive under the Emergency Management Act prohibiting protesters from blockading Highway 104 near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.’“ The directive states that ”allowing people to gather in those areas would put themselves and others at risk.“ The report continues to say, “The order remains active under the province’s state of emergency.”

Fines are $3,000 to $10,000 per person for protesting along the road. This is the playbook that has been used by tyrants for centuries: Declare an emergency, usurp all emergency power associated with it, cancel the right to protest, and tell the serfs that it is for their own safety. Stalin would be proud!

Regardless of where you stand on COVID-19, beware of emergency powers and never give them to an unaccountable entity without congressional review and a sunset clause. Anything else is a power grab.