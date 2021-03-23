Letter to the editor: Biden is a real president rather than a liar in chief

I saw Garnett Payne’s letter to the editor and thought about who Kamala Harris’ choice might be for her vice president. I vote for Donald Trump. She’d be the first woman in his life, including his biological mother, to:

Wash his mouth out when he spoke hate

Slap his hands when he shoved his second Whopper down his gullet

Teach him to stop abusing his mother and any other woman he encounters

Stop bullying other people or he’ll get his own whipping

Actually be a real father to his youngest son and stop cheating on his wife.

So Americans, how’s your 401K doing? Happy you don’t have to listen to stupid tweets anymore? With vaccines ahead of schedule and a guy focused on business rather than attacking our Capitol, Biden is a real president instead of a liar in chief!