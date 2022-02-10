Letter to the editor: Bill to protect those who use marijuana is liberal and foolish
Ron Huffstutter
Dillon
Dillon
House Bill 1152, which would prohibit an employer from taking action against an employee who uses marijuana, is another example of a liberal, Democratic state representative attempting to force government control on private business.
It is a foolish effort since Colorado is an at-will employee/employer state.
Letters to the Editor