Letter to the editor: Board of education needs an overhaul

In response to letter writer Carrie Brown-Wolf, who wrote, “my kids have moved out of Summit County, so I have no skin in this game.”

My concern is then, why sabotage the learning environment for our children? What is your motive to write such a letter if you don’t have children in the school system who are directly affected?

My children actually attend school here, and my children have been negatively impacted by the lack of academics and the teaching of beliefs that has superseded academics.

To assume you know the hearts and intentions of the candidates is naïve. To vote for the same failing board of education will keep our children in a perpetual spiral downward. To insinuate that the 4 For The Kids slate is anything but a change for the better and insinuate they have a political motive is entirely false.

Please vote whether your children are in the schools or not, but please take into consideration that our children are our future and the current state of affairs is headed down the wrong path at an alarming rate.

In attending the school board election forum of candidates held Oct. 18, I did notice a large group of supporters who were of older age. I question their motives as they cheered for current board members after they spoke. They were clearly at the meeting for a popularity contest in support of current members to retain their power position and where not at the meeting for the overall well-being of children.

Our board of education needs an overhaul, and it’s overdue. Parents who are concerned for their children shouldn’t be silent any longer.

If you want change, then vote for Kim Langley, Manuela Michaels, Pat Moser and Danielle Surette.