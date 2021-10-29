Letter to the editor: Board should get back to basics before taking on pet projects

When I moved to the county in 2008, Summit School District was very much on the upswing. Rigor and advanced learning were still in vogue. I’ve had three kids attend K-12, and I have loved this school district. But five years ago, a seismic shift in philosophy occurred. Activism! That activism has taken a toll. I used to brag about this district, but now I simply want my remaining two kids to escape with whatever education possible. That’s harsh, and I hate writing it. It isn’t a teacher issue. It is a leadership issue.

Who needs excellence when you can simply set the bar low enough that everybody can clear it?

What contributed to the downfall? Here’s the playbook: cancel homework, end the accelerated reading program, diminish the importance of benchmark testing, reduce advanced classes, and simply extinguish other tools meant to promote learning and excellence. All were ended in the name of equity. The school board simply shifted to a participation trophy mentality. Why create stellar students when we can have a district full of equitable below-average scholars? I realize there is a study for everything and the current school board (and past superintendent) always had one at the ready.

Hudnut & Co. have taken your tax dollars, established their agenda and achieved their goal of equity in that we all get to fail in this together. Kudos. I may be naive to think that anybody with a pulse — regardless of politics, race, sex or English-language proficiency — would want the absolute best education delivered to their children. The current board can’t run from the poor metrics it has delivered. Get back to the basics first, and then take on the pet projects.

Stop the pain train this voting season and elect the 4 For the Kids candidates.